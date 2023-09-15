Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium unveil the menu for games this season

By
Published 
Dallas Cowboys
FOX 4

Craig Miller believes the Cowboys are not NFC favorites

Craig Miller sits down with Mike and Sam to talk about the Cowboys' dominating win and the team that he still believes are better than Dallas.

ARLINGTON, Texas - AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys unveiled the menu for games this season. There are some new items, along with fan favorites.

The new additions include brisket mac and cheese, a 17-inch barbecue burrito, and flaming hot Cheetos elote.

The chefs said some of the biggest requests included options for people with dietary restrictions.

They said it’s something they have implemented across the board, including plant-based offerings.

Related

Going to a Dallas Cowboys game? Here's what you should know before heading to AT&amp;T Stadium
article

Going to a Dallas Cowboys game? Here's what you should know before heading to AT&amp;T Stadium

Before you head to Arlington to cheer on America's Team at AT&T Stadium, there are a few things you should know.

All of the new options will be on the menu on Sunday, when the Cowboys host the Jets in their home opener.