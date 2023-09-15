Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium unveil the menu for games this season

AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys unveiled the menu for games this season. There are some new items, along with fan favorites.

The new additions include brisket mac and cheese, a 17-inch barbecue burrito, and flaming hot Cheetos elote.

The chefs said some of the biggest requests included options for people with dietary restrictions.

They said it’s something they have implemented across the board, including plant-based offerings.

All of the new options will be on the menu on Sunday, when the Cowboys host the Jets in their home opener.