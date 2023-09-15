How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets - channel, stream, and more

As a fellow quarterback to have experienced a major injury, Dak Prescott felt as much as anyone for Aaron Rodgers when the four-time MVP went down early in his New York Jets debut with a torn Achilles tendon.

The star QB of the Dallas Cowboys had a couple of other reasons to be concerned. His team was waiting to play the Jets next, and he was looking forward to another meeting with his former NFC rival under center.

Now Prescott is one of the leaders in charge of making sure the Cowboys (1-0) don't have a letdown in their home opener Sunday against Zach Wilson, who helped the Jets (1-0) persevere in an overtime win over Buffalo.

"Obviously I wanted to play against the guy," said Prescott, who lost a wild-card game against Rodgers and Green Bay after leading the Cowboys to the top seed in the NFC as a rookie in 2016.

"But to say it diminishes an NFL game would be wild of me, especially understanding how great this defense is," said Prescott, whose 2020 season ended in Week 5 with a gruesome ankle injury. "Watch the way that they won that game the other night. They've got our respect and haven't lost any bit of that."

Both teams opened at MetLife Stadium, the Cowboys routing their NFC East rivals, the Giants, 40-0 a night before Rodgers went down on New York's fourth offensive play against the Bills.

Wilson rallied from an interception with a touchdown pass, and the Jets won 22-16 on Xavier Gipson's punt return in overtime. The Cowboys started their season by returning a blocked field goal for a score.

Now New York faces the reality of diminished Super Bowl expectations in a season without Rodgers, while looking for the franchise's first 2-0 start in eight years.

"As unfortunate as it is, you can't dwell on it," Jets center Connor McGovern said. "Sure, everyone is saying whatever they're saying, but we're not believing it. We know we're ready to roll, we have an incredibly talented team, we have all the talent to make the run - same run we talked about at the beginning."

FEEL THE RUSH

Plenty of focus will be on the pass rushes for both teams. Dallas' Micah Parsons-led crew sacked Daniel Jones seven times. The Jets had five sacks of Buffalo's Josh Allen. The defensive fronts combined for 21 QB hits and 57 pressures.

"You love it because now it's battle of the defense and usually people are like, ‘Who's going to score the most?'" Parsons said. "Nah, (it's) who's going to keep the least amount of points. And those are the type of games we love."

Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Jets

The Cowboys will look to get a win streak going against the Jets.

What: Dallas Cowboys (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023, at 3:25 p.m.

Where: AT&T Stadium

How to watch: CBS