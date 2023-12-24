Dallas Co. Sheriff's Office speaks with unsheltered community about safety after recent fatal crash

Following a crash that killed a 45-year-old Dallas man, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office spent Christmas Eve talking with the unsheltered community about roadway safety and shared some gifts.

"What this is about today is getting out and talking to unsheltered people about not being in the intersections and being careful," Dallas County Sheriff Office Sr. Sgt. Christopher Dyer said.

Dyer was out with three deputies passing out cookies and speaking to people about how to stay safe.

"We decided we would give them cookies since it’s Christmas Eve," he said.

The first location of 12 they went to Sunday was at I-30 and Cockrell Hill Road in Dallas.

Thats where, on December 16, police said Nestor Joel Lujan Flores was driving drunk and struck Terry Ivory.

Police said Flores drove with Terry's dead body in his vehicle for 40 miles into the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement.

"I’ve identified 12 different locations this year where we’ve had a fatality accident involving pedestrians. We’re going to go to all 12 of those locations," Dyer said.

He said the main rule to roadway safety is awareness of vehicles.

"The main thing is awareness and just being aware of your surroundings. A lot of times they’re not, and I think that’s what is leading to a lot of these pedestrians being struck on the roadways," Dyer added.

Sgt. Dyer said they’ve seen 58 fatalities this year and 13 fatalities involving pedestrians.

"Best practice is to stay out of a lane of traffic. We don’t want people working on cars on the side of the road. By any means, if there’s any way to get your car off the side of the road, get your car off the side of the road," he added.

Dyer says if you’re in an intersection, make sure that you’re not standing there when traffic’s coming.

"Many of the crashes at night, as well when it’s dark, and people have a hard time seeing them when they’re in the intersections, especially if they’re wearing dark clothing and they’re not wearing anything that’s reflective," he explained.