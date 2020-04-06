Dallas County sees drop in number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases

Dallas County reported just 43 new confirmed cases of COIVD-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

County health officials said that while there were some caveats to the low figure, there is hope that strict stay-at-home orders could be starting to pay off. The new case count comes just days after 100 new cases were reported on back-to-back days.

“While today’s positive case count is encouraging, I caution about reading too much into this number as several private labs were closed on Sunday. Having said that, the hospital systems are seeing evidence that the Dallas County Safer at Home executive order enacted on March 22nd is working to #FlattenTheCurve,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Please continue adherence to the Safer at Home order to help save lives.

Dallas County now has a total of 1,155 confirmed coronavirus cases, one of the highest numbers in the state.

