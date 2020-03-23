Dallas County reports two new deaths, 24 new positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus

Dallas County officials announced on Monday two new deaths from COVID-19 coronavirus and 24 new positive cases of the virus.

The deaths were both men in their 60s from Dallas, officials said, and both had been critically ill at the hospital. There are now four coronavirus deaths in the county.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the two Dallas County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19 since yesterday’s posting. The “Stay Home Stay Safe” order will save lives but it takes all of us," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

Tarrant County reported ten new coronavirus cases, but didn't release any identifying details.

The number of positive cases in North Texas are expected to go up, as more tests come in and testing sites are set up.

There are now a total of 155 cases in Dallas County and 57 cases in Tarrant County. Collin County remains at 38 and Denton County remains at 30.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Coronavirus FAQ: Here’s what you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

