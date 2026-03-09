Texas women used crow drones to fly drugs into Louisiana prison, authorities say

article

The Brief Two Texas women were arrested for allegedly using a drone and hollowed-out plastic bird decoys to smuggle drugs and cellphones into a federal prison. The suspects claimed they were paid $40,000 to drop the contraband-filled "crows" into a Grant Parish, Louisiana, facility before being intercepted. Both women face multiple felony charges for smuggling and drug possession, though the specific federal facility targeted has not been publicly identified.



Two Texas women were arrested after authorities say they used a drone and plastic bird decoys to fly drugs and cellphones into a federal prison in central Louisiana.

Contraband-filled "crows"

Big picture view:

The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office intercepted the delivery, which involved plastic crow decoys stuffed with contraband and dropped onto the grounds of the unidentified federal facility. The suspects told investigators they were paid $40,000 to execute the smuggling operation.

A drone was used to fly in plastic crow decoys that were filled with the contraband. (Source: Grant Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies identified the women as Melanie Jean Worthington, 38, of Joshua, and Kassy Marie Cole, 41, of Hurst.

Worthington faces charges of taking contraband into a penal institution and possession of methamphetamine and marijuana with the intent to distribute.

Cole was charged with taking contraband into a penal institution and possession of methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana with the intent to distribute. Authorities noted Cole also had an outstanding warrant at the time of her arrest.