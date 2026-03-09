Texas woman and dog killed in Arlington collision on Cooper Street

The Brief Arlington police are investigating a high-speed crash that killed 43-year-old Tanya Cypert and her dog at the intersection of Cooper Street and Eden Road. Surveillance footage shows two black sedans speeding and weaving through traffic moments before one of them, a 2025 Mercedes, struck Cypert’s vehicle. No arrests have been made as investigators work to determine if street racing was involved.



Arlington police are continuing to investigate a fatal crash that killed a 43-year-old woman on Friday afternoon, saying speed was a factor and that investigators are working to determine whether street racing was involved.

Surveillance video shows speeding before crash

What we know:

Tanya Cypert was less than a mile from her Arlington home when the collision occurred at the intersection of Cooper Street and Eden Road, authorities said. Cypert had been on her way to get something to eat before her shift at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine.

Police said surveillance video from a nearby business shows two vehicles speeding northbound on Cooper Street moments before the crash.

The footage shows a black sedan moving in and out of frame, followed by a second black sedan, identified by police as a 2025 Mercedes, weaving between other vehicles.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Another camera angle shows Cypert’s white Hyundai Tucson slowing to make a left turn onto Eden Road as the first black sedan passes through the intersection. Seconds later, the Mercedes enters the intersection and collides with Cypert’s vehicle.

The impact produced a cloud of smoke and caused an engine to detach and land on the road.

Arlington police investigate potential street racing

Dig deeper:

The 18-year-old driver of the Mercedes was injured and remains hospitalized with broken bones, police said. Investigators have not yet interviewed him.

Cypert was transported to a hospital, where she later died. Her French bulldog, which was in the vehicle with her, was also killed.

Victim's family on the tragedy

What they're saying:

Cypert’s sons, Chancellor and Ethan, said they returned to the crash site Monday to honor their mother’s memory.

"It was a regular day for her, and now it’s going to be memorialized as the worst day of our lives," said Chancellor Cypert.

Chancellor said the family is seeking justice but not revenge.

"As much as we want justice and stuff, it’s not about seeking revenge. It’s about trying to honor her memory and how many people she loved," he said. "She loved everybody."

Ethan said the damage to the front of the vehicle was "crazy and mind-blowing," adding, "There is no need for that amount of speed at all."

A family friend, Karen Arce, described Cypert as selfless and supportive.

"The sun just shines a little less bright every day," Arce said.

The family also said an off-duty Midlothian police officer witnessed the crash and was the first to exit his vehicle to try to help. They expressed gratitude for his efforts.

Charges pending in fatal Arlington collision

What's next:

No arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed. Police said they are continuing to interview multiple witnesses and review surveillance video as the investigation remains active.