North Texas company now offering in-home testing for COVID-19

A Plano company is offering in-home COVID-19 testing for those who meet certain criteria.

It is a very small part of the solution to the testing problem, but for a few patients, at-home testing might be the right fit.

One of the greatest concerns people have is how will people be tested if hospitals are overwhelmed.

Now, one local company says it has the capability to test about 20 people a day for the coronavirus here in North Texas.

Nettie Powell was tested for the coronavirus while on the front porch of her home in Murphy.

“That might be the most embarrassing thing to ever happen to me on camera,” she joked.

Powell, a high school teacher, said she hasn’t traveled out of the country or state recently, but has been at home sick for more than a week.

“I had been diagnosed with pneumonia and I tested negative for the flu and strep,” she said.

She said it’s been difficult to get tested for COVID-19.

“And so it’s just a lot of people referring you back to each other with no one really seeming to have answers,” she explained.

“We basically bring hospital level care to the patient’s home,” said Jackleen Jones, CEO of Resilient Healthcare. "We are currently the only company in DFW to test for the virus in patients homes and are prepared to meet the need as best we can. I believe if we continue coming together as a community we can win this war. "

Resilient Healthcare is now offering at-home testing services.

Patients can call the company for a virtual appointment or be referred by their doctor. They’ll have to meet certain criteria for testing.

If approved, a nurse practitioner will meet them at their home. The test is done within minutes.

Still, the virus with so many unknowns is a concern even for the ones working in the medial field.

“I am worried, but you know, it is what it is. This is what I signed up for,” said Nejat Tewolde, who is a nurse practitioner.

Resilient sends samples to LabCorp.

LabCorp said it can now perform more than 20,000 COVID-19 tests per day, doubling its recent capabilities.

“We are going to her house to test her so that we can keep her out of the hospitals,” Jones explained.

“I didn’t have the energy to pursue testing and all of that,” Powell said.

Powell doesn’t know her results at this time, but as she stays home, she wants to know if what she’s fighting is the coronavirus.

“It’s been an adventure,” she added.

The company tested two people for the virus on Thursday. They’re still waiting on those results.