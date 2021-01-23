Dallas County reports its deadliest week from COVID-19, with 138 deaths

article

Dallas County is reporting its deadliest week from the coronavirus.

With 21 new deaths reported Saturday, the death total for this week is 138 in Dallas County.

The county also reported 1,920 new cases, bringing the county's totals to 216,968 total cases and 1,996 deaths from COVID-19.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins reminded North Texans to continue taking precautions and wear a mask.

"It is imperative that all of us make the small sacrifices to keep our community and our country strong in these difficult times. Please wear your mask, wash your hands, maintain at least 6-foot distance from others, avoid crowds and forego get togethers," Jenkins tweeted.

