Dallas County reports its deadliest week from COVID-19

Dallas County closed out the week with four new deaths from COVID-19, making this the deadliest week from the coronavirus for the county.

Health officials also reported 1,101 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, which is the ninth day in a row there has more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases reported.

There were 54 total deaths reported this week in Dallas County, and the average number of daily cases was 1,121.

Saturday's new cases brings the county's totals to 32,626 cases and 449 deaths from the coronavirus.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Advertisement

"I know many people want to do things in cooler settings inside buildings, but it's imperative that we stay away from people outside our home. In our leisure activities always take a mask when outside your home even if you don't think you'll be within six feet of another person," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted.

Tarrant County reported 423 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths on Saturday, while Collin County reported 151 new cases and no deaths, and Denton County reported 127 new cases and one new death.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases