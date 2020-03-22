Dallas County reports its 3rd COVID-19 death, along with 36 new cases

article

Dallas County reported its second and third coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, along with 36 new cases, bringing the county's total case number to 131.

Few details were released about the two who died, but officials said one was a Dallas man in his 80s, and did not have other high-risk chronic health conditions. No details were released about the third COVID-19 death in the county.

A shelter-at-home order was issued for Dallas County Sunday evening. It will start at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 23, and last until at least April 3.

That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in North Texas to four, with two in Dalls County, one and Collin County, and one in Tarrant County. Governor Greg Abbott confirmed Sunday that there have been six COVID-19 deaths in Texas.

Tarrant County reported five new cases on Saturday. The county now has 47 total cases.

Denton County also reported six new cases, bringint their total to 30 cases. While Collin County reported seven new cases on Sunday, meaning that county now has 38 cases.

The number of positive cases in North Texas are expected to go up, as more tests come in and testing sites are set up.

Dallas has now set up two testing sites, one near the American Airlines Center, and one near Dallas ISD’s Ellis Davis Field House.

Coronavirus health tips

While COVID-19 is a new respiratory virus, daily precautions recommended to prevent respiratory illnesses are the same:

• Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer when you can't wash your hands.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, use the elbow of your sleeve. Don’t use your hands to cover coughs and sneezes.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick and keep children home when they are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

• Get a flu shot. (Although the flu shot does not protect against COVID-19, it is flu season.)

