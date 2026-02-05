VIDEO: Amazon delivery drone crashes in North Texas
RICHARDSON, Texas - An Amazon delivery drone crashed in Richardson on Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
The Prime Air drone hit the outside of an apartment complex on Routh Creek Parkway around 5 p.m.
FOX 4 viewer Cessy Johnson caught the aftermath on video. The drone appeared to be smoking on a walkway near the building.
Richardson firefighters were called to check it out, but said the drone never caught fire.
No one was hurt.
What they're saying:
A spokesperson for Amazon apologized for any inconvenience and said the company is investigating the cause of the incident.
The company is also working to get minor repairs to the apartment building handled.
The Source: The information in this story comes from FOX 4 viewer Cessy Johnson and an Amazon spokesperson.