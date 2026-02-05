Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Amazon delivery drone crashes in North Texas

By and
Published  February 5, 2026 9:29am CST
Richardson
FOX 4
Amazon delivery drone crashes in Richardson

Amazon delivery drone crashes in Richardson

Amazon is investigating after one of its delivery drones hit the side of an apartment building in Richardson on Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The Brief

    • An Amazon Prime Air delivery drone crashed into the side of an apartment complex in Richardson on Wednesday afternoon.
    • The damaged drone landed on a sidewalk and started smoking, though local firefighters confirmed it never actually caught fire.
    • The cause of the crash is currently unknown, but Amazon has launched an investigation and is coordinating repairs for the building.

RICHARDSON, Texas - An Amazon delivery drone crashed in Richardson on Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The Prime Air drone hit the outside of an apartment complex on Routh Creek Parkway around 5 p.m.

FOX 4 viewer Cessy Johnson caught the aftermath on video. The drone appeared to be smoking on a walkway near the building.

Richardson firefighters were called to check it out, but said the drone never caught fire.

No one was hurt.

Related

As DFW drone deliveries soar, can companies ensure safety?
article

As DFW drone deliveries soar, can companies ensure safety?

The Dallas-Fort Worth region is emerging as a major center for drone delivery, with companies like Zipline expanding operations while the FAA investigates recent safety incidents involving rival companies.

What they're saying:

A spokesperson for Amazon apologized for any inconvenience and said the company is investigating the cause of the incident.

The company is also working to get minor repairs to the apartment building handled.

The Source: The information in this story comes from FOX 4 viewer Cessy Johnson and an Amazon spokesperson.

RichardsonViral