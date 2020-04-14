Dallas County reports 10 COVID-19 deaths, deadliest day so far during pandemic

article

Tuesday was the deadliest day to date in the COVID-19 pandemic in Dallas County, with officials reporting 10 deaths for the first time.

"Today, we mourn the passing of more of our residents. My heart goes out to their families & all who are suffering during this pandemic," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

The deaths were people in the age range of their 30s-90s. Half of the deaths announced Tuesday were people who lived in nursing homes in Dallas (woman in her 50s, man in his 60s, man in his 70s, man in his 80s, woman in her 90s).

The other five deaths were a Garland man in his 30s, two Dallas men in their 50s, a Mesquite woman in her 80s and a DeSoto man in his 80s. The first four died at the hospital. The DeSoto man was found dead at his home.

Then 10 deaths were more than twice the number reported in Dallas County on any single day since the start of the pandemic. It brings the total number of deaths in Dallas County to 42.

Dallas County reported 89 new cases on Tuesday, for a total of 1,877.

Tarrant County reported four new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total to 29 with 929 cases. The county's health director doesn't expect to see a peak for another four to six weeks.

"All of the data sets whether it's us or non-profit organizations or others who are looking at it, they're all projecting the same thing that the social distancing measures are working and we need to stay the course," said Tarrant County Health Director Dr. Vinny Taneja.

On Monday, Denton County reported 25 new cases and Collin County added 19 with two new deaths.

The number of cases worldwide is nearing 2 million. More than 400,000 have recovered but 119,000 are dead.

