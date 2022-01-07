Dallas County opening additional COVID-19 testing locations
DALLAS - Dallas County is opening additional testing locations next week.
Additional details released Friday that Dallas College North Lake campus will open for tests Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Irving's Trinity View Park is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in the Red Bird area opens Tuesday. The site will run Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
And Fair Park, lot 13, opens Wednesday.
The site will have people administering tests every day of the week, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Appointments are either required or highly encouraged at these locations.
Click here for more information on Dallas County's website.
