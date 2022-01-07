Dallas County opening additional COVID-19 testing locations

article

Dallas County is opening additional testing locations next week.

Additional details released Friday that Dallas College North Lake campus will open for tests Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Irving's Trinity View Park is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center in the Red Bird area opens Tuesday. The site will run Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And Fair Park, lot 13, opens Wednesday.

The site will have people administering tests every day of the week, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Appointments are either required or highly encouraged at these locations.

Click here for more information on Dallas County's website.

Advertisement

RELATED: Dallas, Tarrant counties combine for 12,000+ new COVID-19 cases Thursday