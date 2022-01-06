Dallas, Tarrant counties combine for 12,000+ new COVID-19 cases Thursday

article

Dallas and Tarrant counties both reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the surge from the omicron variant continues.

Some of the more than 12,000 new cases reported Thursday may be backlogged cases, but Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the majority of its new cases were from Wednesday.

In addition to the increase in new cases, there is also an increase in hospital cases, which is one of the lagging indicators in a COVID surge.

Both counties are opening new testing sites because of the increase in demand.

FEMA is also opening testing sites in Dallas and Tarrant counties due to the number of cases there.

