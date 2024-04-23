Dallas County dog attack: 52-year-old woman hospitalized

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a dog attack that sent a 52-year-old woman to the hospital.

The woman was attacked by her neighbor's dogs on Pin Oak Road while she walked between her house and the neighbor's house, according to the sheriff's office.

The woman was taken to hospital in stable condition.

A 70-year-old man was also injured, but did not go to the hospital.

The man injured two dogs while trying to help the female victim.

Featured article

Dallas County Animal Control responded to the scene to help.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office has not reported any charges at this time.