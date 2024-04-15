Child killed by dog in Duncanville, police say

A Duncanville child is dead after being attacked by a dog on Monday morning.

Police were called to a residence on Lime Leaf Lane shortly before 11 a.m. for a dog attack.

The child was unconscious by the time officers and paramedics arrived.

Medics rushed the child to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, but the child was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

At this time, the child's name and age have not been released.

Duncanville Animal Control took the dog from the owners. Police did not give any further information about the breed of the dog.

The attack is under investigation.

Criminal charges could be filed once the investigation is complete.