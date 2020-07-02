Dallas County adds more than 700 new COVID-19 cases in one day

article

The number of new coronavirus cases in Dallas County topped 700 for the first time on Thursday.

County health officials reported a total of 708 new cases and seven new deaths, bringing the cumulative total to 22,590 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 387 deaths.

“It took 92 days to reach 300 COVID-19 cases and it has taken 22 days since then to reach 700. The situation we have right now is significant and accelerating community spread,” said Judge Clay Jenkins.

Jenkins pleaded for people to avoid gatherings and wear their masks in public, especially over the holiday weekend.

“We cannot afford another statewide letdown in our strong personal responsibility COVID-19 protection choices. So this 4th of July, celebrate with your nuclear family and avoid crowds and extended family gatherings. I realize this is disappointing for all of us but it us up to all of us to #FlattenTheCurve and save lives,” he said.

The most recent deaths include a man in his 40s from Irving, two men in their 50s from Dallas, a woman in her 60s from Irving, a woman in her 60s from Dallas, a woman in her 70s from Dallas and a man in his 90s from Dallas.

Most had underlying health conditions but at least one man in his 50s did not.

Prior to Thursday, Dallas County’s record-high number of cases was 601 on Tuesday.

The county will hold a news conference later in the day to address the spike.

