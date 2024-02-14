Dallas council to consider sending $1.25 bond package to voters

The Dallas City Council will likely vote to call a massive bond election in May.

The $1.25 billion bond package would have ten propositions in it:

Prop A. Streets & Transportation: $516.5 million

Prop B. Parks & Recreation: $342.97 million

Prop C. Flood Protection & Storm Drainage: $52.1 million

Prop D. Libraries: $43.53 million

Prop E . Cultural Arts Facilities: $75.7 million

Prop F. Public Safety: $95 million

Prop G. Economic Development: $73.8 million

Prop H. Housing Infrastructure: $26.4 million

Prop I. Homelessness: $19 million

Prop J. Information Technology: $5 million

The $26 million for housing infrastructure is far short of what advocates had called for.

The biggest single issue is for more than $516 million for streets and transportation. The money would specifically go to improve the condition of city streets.

The second biggest issue is nearly $343 million for Parks and Recreation. That would likely include about $30 million dollars for improvements to the Dallas Zoo.

Related article

This would be the fourth bond election in Dallas since 2006.

The previous three all received voter approval.

The tentative election date for this latest bond measure would be Saturday, May 4.