Dallas council to consider sending $1.25 bond package to voters
DALLAS - The Dallas City Council will likely vote to call a massive bond election in May.
The $1.25 billion bond package would have ten propositions in it:
- Prop A. Streets & Transportation: $516.5 million
- Prop B. Parks & Recreation: $342.97 million
- Prop C. Flood Protection & Storm Drainage: $52.1 million
- Prop D. Libraries: $43.53 million
- Prop E. Cultural Arts Facilities: $75.7 million
- Prop F. Public Safety: $95 million
- Prop G. Economic Development: $73.8 million
- Prop H. Housing Infrastructure: $26.4 million
- Prop I. Homelessness: $19 million
- Prop J. Information Technology: $5 million
The $26 million for housing infrastructure is far short of what advocates had called for.
The biggest single issue is for more than $516 million for streets and transportation. The money would specifically go to improve the condition of city streets.
The second biggest issue is nearly $343 million for Parks and Recreation. That would likely include about $30 million dollars for improvements to the Dallas Zoo.
This would be the fourth bond election in Dallas since 2006.
The previous three all received voter approval.
The tentative election date for this latest bond measure would be Saturday, May 4.