Dallas could restore decorative crosswalks after Gov.-elect Hinojosa takes office

The Brief Dallas City Councilman Chad West has requested the Dallas City Manager contact Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa about restoring decorative crosswalks in the city. Rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn were among those removed in March as part of a statewide directive from Gov. Greg Abbott to eliminate "political messaging" on roadways. West tells FOX 4 the City Manager is behind the change, and he's hopeful Hinojosa will support restoring the crosswalks.



A new administration in Austin could mean the return of colorful crosswalks in Oak Lawn and Fair Park.

What we know:

Dallas City Councilman Chad West has asked Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert to contact Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa's office to inquire about restoring decorative crosswalks across the city.

West cites "community value" and evidence showing the decorative crosswalks have safety benefits as reason for the inquiry.

The request includes 12 total crosswalks. Read West's full request below.

Dallas colorful crosswalk removal

The backstory:

Colorful crosswalks in Dallas were removed in March 2026 as the city complied with a TxDOT order to remove "decorative designs" from public roadways.

In 2025, Gov. Greg Abbott called for their removal, threatening to withhold state funding from cities that did not remove what he called "political messaging" and a distraction to drivers.

Dallas filed for an exemption to the order, but was denied, and removed the crosswalks in March and April. This included rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn and Black Lives Matter crosswalks in Fair Park.

One person was arrested after trying to repaint a rainbow on the crosswalks in Oak Lawn.

What they're saying:

"There's a lot of priorities in the state and a lot of very important issues to face. This is, to me, a pretty easy one."

West tells FOX 4's Amelia Jones that City Manager Tolbert is behind his push to restore the crosswalks. He's hoping Gov.-elect Hinojosa rescinds Abbott's order.

"So now we've got a new regime. We're hoping to see a little bit more tolerance and more of a focus on what's really important in the state. And that doesn't involve the removal of crosswalks, I would assume."

He says he's only received emails in support of keeping the crosswalks.

"So I anticipate seeing the community rallying behind this, both the LGBTQ plus community and also all of the allies that we have in Dallas. And there's quite a few of those to get the crosswalks put back in, assuming the governor's office supports this request."

What's next:

Hinojosa will be sworn in as the next Governor of Texas on January 19.