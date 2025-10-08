Texas cities with 'political agendas' on roads could now be stripped of funding

article

The Brief Gov. Abbott has directed TxDOT to remove all "political ideologies" from Texas roadways. Cities that don't comply could lose state and federal funding for road projects. The directive comes after a Texas representative posted about a rainbow crosswalk in Houston.



The Texas Department of Transportation has been directed to ensure the removal of all "political ideologies" from roadways.

In his directive on Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said non-standard signs and markings are unsafe misuses of tax dollars.

Cities who refuse to comply with federal standards could now risk losing funding for road projects.

TxDOT to purge ‘political’ signage

What we know:

Abbott's Wednesday press release directs TxDOT to ensure that all cities and counties in Texas are compliant with road safety guidelines.

The release says any "non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety" are unlawful and dangerous.

Examples of prohibited material include symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.

RELATED:

Any city that does not comply with federal road standards could now have state and federal funding for roadway projects withheld, as well as standing TxDOT agreements suspended, the release says.

What we don't know:

Abbott did not refer to specific instances of political road markings in his release.

Featured article

‘Safe and consistent transportation’

What they're saying:

"Texans expect their taxpayer dollars to be used wisely, not advance political agendas on Texas roadways," Abbott said in his Wednesday release. "Today, I directed the Texas Department of Transportation to ensure Texas counties and cities remove any and all political ideologies from our streets. To keep Texans moving safely and free from distraction, we must maintain a safe and consistent transportation network across Texas."

LGBTQ+ crosswalks in Texas

Local perspective:

While Abbott didn't specify streets or cities currently in violation of federal guidelines, the release comes days after State Rep. Brian Harrison (R-Midlothian) posted on X about a rainbow crosswalk in Houston being repainted.

"Reminder that the "Republican" Texas government may be the biggest funder of transgenderism in America," Harrison said in his post.

The video reposted by the Texas legislator says the rainbow was removed from the Montrose crosswalk in September. CHRON.com reports that the road marking was first installed in 2017 to honor the neighborhood's history as Houston's "gayborhood."

In Dallas, rainbow crosswalks were approved by the city council in 2019 in the Oak Lawn neighborhood, which is recognized as the heart of Dallas' gay community.

At the time of their installation, officials said the rainbows would be a visible symbol of the importance of Oak Lawn in the struggle for gay rights in Texas.

The walkways were refreshed in June in recognition of Pride Month.

In Austin, rainbow crosswalks were installed downtown for National Coming Out Day in October 2021.

Rainbow crosswalks being installed in downtown Austin for National Coming Out Day, October 2021 (FOX 7)

The 4th Street walkways were the first step in a plan advocates at the time said was only in its first stages.

TxDOT projects possibly at risk

What's next:

The list of cities in Texas with similar road markings is much longer than Houston, Dallas and Austin. If they refuse to remove their symbolic imagery, they will lose access to state and federal funding for road projects.

Examples of current large-scale TxDOT plans in the cities listed above include:

The $9 to $13 billion TxDOT project aims to widen the interstate from downtown Houston to Beltway 8, with the first phase focusing on the downtown section, known as Segment 3. This phase began last year, and further segments are not expected to begin until 2030.

The I-35 Capital Expressway South Project started to take shape in South Austin this summer. The $548 million project is being done in four phases, with the entire project targeted to be completed in late 2028 or early 2029.

Interstate 345 is a critical 1.4-mile stretch that connects U.S. Highway 75 from the north to Interstate 45 to the south. A plan that will allow TxDOT to begin the engineering phase to overhaul to segment was approved in May.