Dallas to remove 30 decorative crosswalks following state mandate

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The Brief Dallas will begin removing 30 decorative crosswalks starting Monday to comply with state safety standards after Texas officials denied the city's request to keep them. Work starts at Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue, with the city aiming to bring all locations into state conformity by late April. Community meetings are scheduled for April to discuss new ways to showcase neighborhood identity through public art that doesn't involve pavement markings.



The City of Dallas will begin removing 30 decorative community crosswalks Monday to comply with state safety standards after Texas officials denied the city’s request to keep the colorful pavement markings.

Dallas begins three-week project

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The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) notified city officials in October 2025 that decorative designs on public roadways do not meet the standards set by the Texas Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. While the city sought an exception to preserve the neighborhood-specific designs, TxDOT issued a final denial on Jan. 15, 2026.

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Timeline:

The Transportation and Public Works Department is scheduled to begin the removal and replacement process on March 23. Work will start at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue, coinciding with a planned resurfacing project in the area to minimize traffic disruptions.

Officials anticipate all 30 crosswalks will be brought into state conformity by April 28, though they hope to complete the project within three weeks, weather permitting.

In response to the mandate, the Office of Arts and Culture is developing alternative programs to recognize neighborhood identities through public art that does not involve pavement markings. The city has scheduled three community engagement sessions in April to gather resident input:

Uptown: April 6, 5:30 p.m. at Theater Three, 2688 Laclede St.

South Dallas: April 8, 5:30 p.m. at the South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh

Cedar Springs: April 10, 5:30 p.m. at the Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.

Assistant City Manager Dev Rastogi stated in a memorandum to the City Council that the city is reviewing how peer cities handle similar requirements while maintaining community character.