Irving capital murder suspect arrested in Honduras

The Brief Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada was arrested in Honduras for the 2024 double murder of his girlfriend and her mother in Irving, Texas. Four individuals have already been taken into custody for allegedly helping him discard evidence and flee the country. Paguada is currently awaiting extradition to Dallas County, where he will face two counts of capital murder.



A man accused of killing his girlfriend and her mother in Irving in 2024 has been captured in Honduras.

Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada Arrested

What's new:

Hector Vicente Paguada Paguada was arrested in Sabá, Colón, Honduras on Saturday, according to the Irving Police Department.

He is currently awaiting extradition to the United States and will face two counts of capital murder in Dallas County.

What they're saying:

"For more than two years, Irving police detectives have remained relentless in their pursuit of justice, following every lead and working diligently to bring answers to the victims’ families. Their investigative efforts have also led to the arrests of four individuals accused of helping Paguada flee the country following the murders," the Irving Police Department said in a statement.

The department also thanked the public, the FBI, and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office for helping to bring Paguada to justice.

Irving Double Murder

The backstory:

Irving police said the double murder happened on Jan. 19, 2024, at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of West Irving Boulevard.

Investigators believe Paguada shot and killed 23-year-old Nayeli Medina, who he had been in a relationship with, and her mother, 55-year-old Juana Rodriguez. Medina’s 5-year-old son witnessed the murders.

Four people are already in custody after being accused of helping Paguada escape.

Two women -- Nicolle Martinez Tome and Paguada’s sister, Yudi Mabel Paguada Ruiz – allegedly helped him get rid of the vehicle he used to flee the scene and one of them also deleted digital evidence. They were allegedly paid $100 to get rid of Paguada's SUV.

Yeferi Josue Aguilera Hernandez was charged with hindering apprehension of a known felon. Investigators said he helped transport Paguada to the Houston area hours after the murders.

And that fourth person, Escarleth Mejia, allegedly helped coordinate Paguada’s escape from North Texas to Houston.