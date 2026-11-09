Dallas driver dead after fatal crash at US 75 and Midpark Road

The Brief Dallas Police responded to a major crash near the High Five interchange on Monday. SKY 4 captured images of a vehicle in a ditch. Police say one person was pronounced deceased. The ramp from the LBJ Freeway to northbound US 75 was closed as officials responded to the crash.



Dallas Police say a driver is dead after a collision on North Central Expressway on Monday afternoon.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

On Monday, November 9, at around 4 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a major accident at the intersection of US 75 and Midpark Road.

A preliminary investigation determined a two-vehicle crash occurred. SKY 4 captured images of a vehicle in a ditch near the High Five interchange.

The ramp from LBJ Freeway to northbound U.S. 75 was closed for a period of time as first responders were on scene.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced one driver deceased at the scene. The other driver remained on scene with police, and no arrests have been made.

DPD says their investigation remains ongoing.