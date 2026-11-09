Dallas driver dead after fatal crash at US 75 and Midpark Road
DALLAS - Dallas Police say a driver is dead after a collision on North Central Expressway on Monday afternoon.
What we know:
On Monday, November 9, at around 4 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a major accident at the intersection of US 75 and Midpark Road.
A preliminary investigation determined a two-vehicle crash occurred. SKY 4 captured images of a vehicle in a ditch near the High Five interchange.
The ramp from LBJ Freeway to northbound U.S. 75 was closed for a period of time as first responders were on scene.
Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced one driver deceased at the scene. The other driver remained on scene with police, and no arrests have been made.
DPD says their investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.