Dallas City Council approves Preston Hollow high-rise development despite resident pushback

The Brief Dallas City Council voted 9-6 to approve an $800 million luxury high-rise project at the corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane in Preston Hollow. Preston Hollow residents have opposed the move, saying they're concerned about the planned 19-story building's height, in addition to traffic and safety concerns. Councilman Bill Roth proposed a compromise to lower the development to 12 stories, but that vote failed, as did a motion to delay the approval vote.



A new high-rise development in Preston Hollow was approved by Dallas City Council despite resident pushback over the project's height.

Preston Hollow high-rise project

What we know:

Dallas City Council voted 9-6 on Tuesday to approve the development of a luxury high-rise project in Preston Hollow.

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The $800 million project will be built at the corner of Preston Road and Royal Lane, and will include a 19-story hotel and an 18-story apartment tower.

The land where the project will be built has been owned by developer Leland Burk since 2017. It was damaged by a tornado in 2019, and was originally set to stand at 28 stories tall.

Despite the area being zoned to allow 5-story buildings, Dallas staff recommended approval of the development, saying it is consistent with the city's ForwardDallas 2.0 plan.

Residential pushback

Local perspective:

Preston Hollow residents have been pushing back on the development.

A non-profit called ‘Preserve Preston Hollow’ has posted signs in opposition to skyscrapers and rezoning in the neighborhood.

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At Tuesday's Dallas City Council meeting, Preston Hollow residents crowded Dallas City Hall, with the vast majority of speakers during two-and-a-half hours of public comment in opposition of the development.

"At the proposed height, I will no longer have morning sun again," Laura Green said. "This is emotional because this is my home. Excessive development that is too tall will impact my home, quality of life, excessive traffic shadow in the morning, glare in the afternoon, light pollution at night, and damage to our property."

Some speakers did support the development.

"When I learned about this project I was delighted. We could go down to one car because I can walk to the post office, Tom Thumb, restaurants. If they beautify crosswalks to Jamestown, I can ride my bike to Northaven Trail," Kenzey Shelton Hayman said.

Dallas City Councilman Bill Roth said he's concerned the towers' height will set a precedent for the area. He proposed reducing the height of the development to 12 stories, but that motion failed, 9 to 6.

A motion to delay the final approval vote also failed.