2 arrests made in Dallas concert shooting that left 1 dead, 16 injured

Dallas police have announced two arrests in the shooting at an outdoor festival last month that left one person dead and 16 injured, including one person with a gunshot wound to the head.

Astonial Calhoun, 25, and Devojie Givens, 26 were taken into custody with assistance from the North Texas Fugitive Task Force and ATF Violent Crimes Task Force.

They are charged with felony deadly conduct.

They are accused of firing handguns during an outdoor party and festival that drew thousands of people on April 2.

Kealon Gilmore was shot and killed.

Jazmine Anderson suffered a bullet wound to the head, but survived.

"I had a sigh of relief [Thursday] morning, you know. I’m glad they got caught. I haven’t seen the pictures or know their faces or anything, and I was telling my wife a week ago if I could just put a face, you know, to whoever would do something like this," Anderson’s father, Lorenzo Anderson, said.

Police said both Calhoun and Givens pulled guns and fired into the crowd following a fight at the gathering last month.

So far, no bond has been set.

A lawsuit has been filed for the shooting. An attorney said those involved in putting the concert on did not take proper safety measures for an event with so many people.