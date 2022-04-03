1 dead, 10 injured in mass shooting at Dallas field party concert

article

1 person was killed and 10 injured, including three juveniles, in a mass shooting at an outdoor concert event late Saturday in southeast Oak Cliff near Bonnie View Road and I-20.

Dallas Police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the shooting call around 11:30pm Saturday night. The venue was an outdoor concert described as an all-day field party. Police said there were several thousand participants on hand for the concert that featured several rap performers.

Police said the shooting occurred near one of the stages and several people suffered minor injuries from being trampled as they tried to get away.

Dallas Fire-Rescue had one engine company at the event attending to another call when the shooting started. According to police, other DFR units had to use ATVs to move victims because of traffic blocking the ambulance access to the scene.

No arrests were reported. Police said the investigation was ongoing and did provide any immediate information about suspects.