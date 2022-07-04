Dallas bar to close after violent incidents
DALLAS - A Dallas bar will close Monday because of repeated complaints from neighbors about violence.
The Dallas Morning News reports the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville will shut down at the end of the day.
A man was shot and killed outside the bar in March. Two women were also shot there this past month.
The bar’s landlords reportedly face a civil lawsuit filed by the city of Dallas.