Dallas man pleads guilty to shooting at ATF officer during apparent road rage incident

A Dallas man who shot at an ATF agent during an apparent road rage incident earlier this year has pleaded guilty.

30-year-old Michael Fagan pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting a federal officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Plea documents say that on April 6, an ATF agent was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Garland Road and Gaston Avenue in Lakewood when he saw an SUV driver in his vehicle yelling and waving his arms.

The agent then rolled down his window to ask if the driver was okay, according to plea documents, and Fagan opened his door and began yelling at the agent.

Fagan then reached inside his vehicle, pulled out a semi-automatic pistol and fired at the agent, documents say.

The shot did not hit the agent, who then drew his weapon and fired three shots back.

Fagan was hit once.

He ran from the scene, but was later arrested a when he went to the hospital.

Fagan now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.