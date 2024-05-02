Get ready to power up your vacation! Universal Orlando Resort has revealed all the new details surrounding Super Mario World coming to Epic Universe in summer 2025.

Super Nintendo World is the third of five lands to be revealed at Epic Universe when it opens its portal for the first time in 2025. Already announced are Celestial Land and How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk. Still to come are The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic and Dark Universe.

This is also the third installation of the Super Nintendo World experience; two immersive lands are already open at Universal Studios locations in Hollywood and Japan.

Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Kenan Thompson found hidden in new Epic Universe renderings

Developed in partnership between Universal Creative and Nintendo, Super Nintendo World promises a multisensory adventure that combines iconic characters – like Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Toad and Donkey Kong – and innovative theme park experiences, including attractions, food and other interactive experiences.

Here's what guests can expect when they set foot inside Super Nintendo World at Epic Universe:

Enter Super Nintendo World through the iconic green pipe

The portal into Super Nintendo World doubles as the mega-iconic green pipe that Mario fans should recognize. Once inside, guests will be greeted by the familiar sounds and sights they've experienced on their Nintendo game consoles like:

Mt. Beanpole

Peach’s Castle

Piranha Plants

Goombas

Spinning coins

? Blocks

And more!

Guests can then visit Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country.

Koopa Interactive at Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Epic Universe: See bird's-eye view of progress at Universal Orlando's newest theme park

Power-Up Bands

Guests can truly immerse themselves into the Nintendo world with the purchase of a Power-Up Band. It allows them to collect digital coins, stamps and keys for exclusive experiences throughout Super Mario Land and Donkey Kong Country. There are also leaderboard screens to see how they rank with fellow guests.

Super Mario Land

Here's a look at some of the attractions, dining offerings and other experiences at Super Mario Land:

Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge: Guests are invited to join Team Mario in a groundbreaking attraction that fuses augmented reality, projection mapping : Guests are invited to join Team Mario in a groundbreaking attraction that fuses augmented reality, projection mapping technology and elaborate environments to bring the fun of the Mario Kart video game series to life in a compelling ride-through experience, where they steer through a variety of courses, collect coins, toss shells at Team Bowser, and compete to help Team Mario win the race.

Mario Kart at Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Yoshi's Adventure : Yoshi’s Adventure, making its U.S. debut at Super Nintendo World, offers a family-friendly ride where guests join Yoshis to explore Mushroom Kingdom landscapes, encountering familiar characters as they search for glowing eggs.

Toadstool Cafe: Guests at Toadstool Cafe can savor a variety of Super Mario-themed dishes like Mario and Luigi burgers, Super Mushroom Soup, Piranha Plant Caprese, and Fire Flower Spaghetti and Meatballs, while enjoying glimpses of Toads cooking through virtual windows.

Toadstool Cafe at Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Yoshi's Snack Island and Turbo Boost Treats : Guests can grab delicious snacks, treats, and beverages at these walk-up dining spots.

1-UP Factory and Mario Motors : Guests can shop for Super Mario-inspired souvenirs, apparel, toys, and more at these retail locations.

Meet and greets: Guests can meet and interact with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad

Meet and greets at Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Epic Universe: Rides, parks, and hotels coming to Orlando's newest theme park

Donkey Kong Country

Guests will find an entrance at the edge of Super Mario Land leading to Donkey Kong Country, where they can explore lush tropical landscapes, tall trees, waterfalls, and landmarks like The Golden Temple from the video game series.

Donkey Kong Country at Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

Here's what's inside:

Mine-Cart Madness: Guests will ride a first-of-its-kind family coaster, Mine-Cart Madness, through the jungle to help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong protect a golden banana. With innovative technology and a unique coaster design, riders will experience thrilling maneuvers like getting blasted out of a barrel and jumping over gaps on a rickety track.

Mine-Cart Madness at Super Nintendo World, coming to Epic Universe in 2025. (Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

More details about food and merchandise offerings will be released at a later date.