15-year-old arrested for shooting that killed 14-year-old in Dallas

Dallas police arrested a 15-year-old for the murder of a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.

Jordan Perez was shot in the head in the early morning hours of June 4 at a park in Old East Dallas.

Police said there was a fight between two groups and someone started shooting.

A 19-year-old was wounded and Perez was killed.

Police seized four weapons from the suspect, who will not be identified because he is a minor.

The suspect is charged with murder and unlawfully carrying weapons.