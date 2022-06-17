15-year-old arrested for shooting that killed 14-year-old in Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 15-year-old for the murder of a 14-year-old boy earlier this month.
Jordan Perez was shot in the head in the early morning hours of June 4 at a park in Old East Dallas.
Police said there was a fight between two groups and someone started shooting.
A 19-year-old was wounded and Perez was killed.
Police seized four weapons from the suspect, who will not be identified because he is a minor.
The suspect is charged with murder and unlawfully carrying weapons.