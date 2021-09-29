19-year-old accused in hit-and-run crash that injured 2 deputies

article

A driver is in jail accused of injuring three people, including two Dallas County sheriff’s deputies.

The sheriff’s office said 19-year-old Joevony Vasquez hit a patrol car with his truck along Interstate 20 near Mountain Creek Parkway Tuesday morning.

The deputies were on a traffic stop at the time and were halfway out of their vehicle when it was struck.

Vasquez then hit a second vehicle as he tried to flee on I-20.

The driver of the car and the two deputies were taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office did not say how badly they were hurt.

Detectives found Vasquez shortly after the crash.

He’s now charged with three counts of accident involving injury.

