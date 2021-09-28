Woman shot dead by Allen officer during argument with man identified

Police identified the 27-year-old woman killed during an officer-involved shooting outside of a fast-food restaurant in Allen on Monday.

Police say Gloria Strong was shot after firing a gun multiple times at a 24-year-old man and injuring him.

Allen police said the two knew each other and had been arguing.

Police say they saw Strong with a gun and fired at her as she ran away from the scene on W. McDermott Drive near Central Expressway and died. A witness captured part of the incident on cell phone video outside the Wendy's.

The man who was shot remains in the ICU.

The officer who fired their weapon is now on administrative leave.

Advertisement

RELATED: Allen officer fires at woman involved in shootout with man at Wendy’s parking lot