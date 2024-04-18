Dallas Animal Shelter offers $50 gift card to encourage adoptions, alleviate overcrowding
DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is over capacity and once again offering an incentive to get pets adopted.
This weekend, the first 100 people to adopt certain pets will receive a $50 gift card to Petco.
That card can be used to buy things like food and supplies for the new pet.
The adoptions are also free and include spay/neuter services, vaccinations, microchips, and other service discounts.
DAS said it’s currently at 130% capacity for dogs.
The offer begins Friday and applies to dogs over 30 pounds and cats older than six months.
For more information or a list of adoptable pets in the shelter, visit BeDallas90.org.