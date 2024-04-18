Dallas Animal Shelter offers $50 gift card to encourage adoptions, alleviate overcrowding

Dallas Animal Services is over capacity and once again offering an incentive to get pets adopted.

This weekend, the first 100 people to adopt certain pets will receive a $50 gift card to Petco.

That card can be used to buy things like food and supplies for the new pet.

The adoptions are also free and include spay/neuter services, vaccinations, microchips, and other service discounts.

DAS said it’s currently at 130% capacity for dogs.

The offer begins Friday and applies to dogs over 30 pounds and cats older than six months.

For more information or a list of adoptable pets in the shelter, visit BeDallas90.org.