Luka Doncic expected to play in Game 5 despite knee injury

The Dallas Mavericks expect Luka Doncic to play in Wednesday night’s pivotal playoff game despite a leg injury.

Doncic suffered a sprained right knee in Game 3 of the series against the LA Clippers last Friday. He was clearly affected by the injury in Game 4 on Sunday.

Head coach Jason Kidd said the young superstar looked good in practice Tuesday, though. He is listed as "probable" for Wednesday.

The series is tied at 2-2.

Dallas could not finish off a comeback victory in Game 4 after overcoming a 31-point deficit. But Kidd said that provided the team with some valuable lessons.

"You learn from your win. You learn from your losses. In Game 4 we learned. I mean, we fought and got back into the game and took the lead. But there were things that led up that we can do. It was kinda like Game 1. We had a bad quarter, and we can’t have bad quarters, especially at this time of the year, especially against the Clippers. They're a very good team," Coach Kidd said.

Tipoff for Game 5 is set for 9 p.m. in Los Angeles.

The Mavs will host a watch party with entertainment and giveaways starting at 8:30 p.m. at Backyard, a sports bar in Deep Ellum. Admission is free.

The winner of Game 5 can finish off a series victory with another win on Friday night at the American Airlines Center.