Dallas Animal Services saw an 86 percent jump in the euthanasia for this fiscal year compared with last year.

The department is also still dealing with staffing shortages, and the city is seeing an increase in dog bites.

"I keep reading on Facebook and Nextdoor that 311 calls are not being answered by Animal Control. It is a big issue," said one commissioner at an Animal Advisory Commission meeting on Thursday.

"We are working on that," said DAS Interim Assistant Director Paul Ramon. "Because of the vacancies we only have 3 to 4 [Animal Services Officers] for the city. We have to focus on calls with injuries first."

Field intake of loose dogs is at its lowest in 5 years, at 7,900 dogs. In 2020, the city took in 20,300 dogs.

Dog bites are now the highest level the city has seen in 5 years.

One key figure animal advocates use to judge the performance of a shelter is the live release rate, the number of dogs either returned to their owner, adopted or fostered.

Dallas achieved the sought-after live release rate of 93% in 2020, earning it the status of a no-kill shelter.

Now that number is back down to 82%, with 3,294 euthanasias. An 86% jump from 2021.

The new director, MeLissa Webber has received criticism from some animal advocates, but on Thursday the department's former director, who now works for Operation Kindness, came to her defense.

"She knows what she is doing. She has been doing this a long time. Coming out of COVID and a pandemic, how she handled staffing. The fact she was able to get bonuses for officer performance, that is huge." he said "She probably doesn't get the credit she deserves."

Webber said the city is making progress when it comes to staffing shortages.

Vacancies for Animal Service Officers were at 66% in August, but those are now down to 25%.

At the meeting, commissioners offered their support for Webber.

"MeLissa is doing a great job."

FOX 4 asked Webber what is causing the increase in euthanasias. She told me there are several factors, including an increase in distemper and capacity.

Dallas Animal Services is partnering with code compliance and workforce solutions to hold mass hiring events.