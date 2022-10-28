Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Animal Services calls on community to help foster and adopt pets

Over the last year Dallas Animal Services has dealt with staffing shortages, capacity issues and problems with canine distemper.

DALLAS - Dallas Animal Services is calling on the community to help them by fostering and adopting pets.

At a meeting on Thursday, DAS revealed that euthanasias among dogs have gone up 86% in the last fiscal year.

FOX 4 asked Dallas Animal Services director MeLissa Webber what is causing the increase in euthanasias. She says there are several factors, including an increase in distemper earlier this year and capacity issues.

Dallas Animal Services is open 7 days a week.

DAS is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Wednesday it is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday it is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.