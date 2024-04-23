Dallas 16-year-old killed when SUV swerves onto freeway shoulder

A 16-year-old boy was hit by an SUV and killed while walking along the CF Hawn Freeway in Dallas on Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the westbound service road near Beltline Road.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Cadillac SUV swerved to avoid stopped traffic and instead hit the boy as he was walking along the shoulder of the roadway.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not yet been released.

The SUV driver stopped to help and cooperated with investigators.

The crash is still under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.