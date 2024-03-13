Dak Prescott Extortion Suit: Woman's lawyer hints at criminal charges for Cowboys quarterback

New details are emerging in the extortion lawsuit Dak Prescott filed against a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her.

The woman’s lawyers fired back with accusations that Prescott is victim blaming and said their own lawsuit is likely coming soon.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 16: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ryan Kang/G

Attorney Yoel Zehaie said he and the alleged victim’s legal team are looking at more than just a civil lawsuit at this point against Prescott.

In an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Zehaie said they are considering pursuing criminal charges because of an incident they say happened in 2017.

The lawyer said his client was sexually assaulted by Prescott after the quarterback’s rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys.

He also said the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases in Texas does not apply in this case.

Prescott said the woman tried to extort him for $100 million.

Her legal team said it’s not extortion but confirmed that number, saying they don’t believe it’s too high.

"One of the most common phrases for wrongful death is what’s the price can you put on a dead person’s life? Well, what’s the price you can put on a rape? The trauma that comes with that, the humiliation that comes from that? There’s not a price you can put on that," Zehaie said.

Prescott’s lawyers shared a statement Tuesday that called the woman’s story completely fabricated.

They said Prescott has never had any non-consensual sexual contact with anyone.

The extortion lawsuit filed Monday in Collin County is seeking $1 million.

Prescott said he would donate that money if he won.