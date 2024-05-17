2024 ACM Awards: Complete winners list

article

Country star Lainey Wilson was the big winner at Thursday night's Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco.

Wilson took home the night's top prize, entertainer of the year.

She joins an exclusive group of women who have won the honor, including Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.

Luke Combs came into the night with eight nominations, more than any other artist.

He won the award for Single of the Year for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."

Randy Travis and Clay Walker presented Jordan Davis with the award for Song of the Year for his hit "Next Thing You Know."

Chris Stapleton was also a big winner, taking home album and artist of the year.

2024 ACM Winners- Full List

Entertainer of the Year

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Ashley Mcbryde

Megan Moroney

Kacey Musgraves

Lainey Wilson - WINNER

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Morgan Wallen

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

Group of the Year

Flatland Cavalry

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion - WINNER

Zac Brown Band

New Female Artist of the Year

Kassi Ashton

Ashley Cooke

Hannah Ellis

Kylie Morgan

Megan Moroney - WINNER

New Male Artist of the Year

ERNEST

Kameron Marlowe

Dylan Scott

Conner Smith

Nate Smith - WINNER

New Duo or Group of the Year

Neon Union

Restless Road

Tigirlily Gold - WINNER

Album of the Year

Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs

Higher , Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Leather , Cody Johnson

One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), Kelsea Ballerini

Single of the Year

"Burn It Down," Parker Mccollum

"Fast Car," Luke Combs - WINNER

"Last Night," Morgan Wallen

"Need A Favor," Jelly Roll

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

Song of the Year

"Fast Car," Luke Combs

"Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis - WINNER

"The Painter," Cody Johnson

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

Music Event of the Year

"Can’t Break Up Now," Old Dominion, Megan Moroney

"Different ‘round Here," Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)

"I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

"Man Made A Bar," Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church)

"Save Me," Jelly Roll (With Lainey Wilson) - WINNER

Visual Media of the Year

"Burn it Down," Parker McCollum

"Human," Cody Johnson

"In Your Love," Tyler Childers

"Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis

"Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo DIllon - WINNER

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Chase McGill

Josh Thompson

Artist-Songwriter of the Year