2024 ACM Awards: Complete winners list
FRISCO, Texas - Country star Lainey Wilson was the big winner at Thursday night's Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco.
Wilson took home the night's top prize, entertainer of the year.
She joins an exclusive group of women who have won the honor, including Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift.
Luke Combs came into the night with eight nominations, more than any other artist.
He won the award for Single of the Year for his cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car."
Randy Travis and Clay Walker presented Jordan Davis with the award for Song of the Year for his hit "Next Thing You Know."
Chris Stapleton was also a big winner, taking home album and artist of the year.
2024 ACM Winners- Full List
Entertainer of the Year
- Kane Brown
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen
- Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Female Artist of the Year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley Mcbryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Male Artist of the Year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton - WINNER
- Morgan Wallen
Duo of the Year
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay - WINNER
- Maddie & Tae
- The War And Treaty
Group of the Year
- Flatland Cavalry
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion - WINNER
- Zac Brown Band
New Female Artist of the Year
- Kassi Ashton
- Ashley Cooke
- Hannah Ellis
- Kylie Morgan
- Megan Moroney - WINNER
New Male Artist of the Year
- ERNEST
- Kameron Marlowe
- Dylan Scott
- Conner Smith
- Nate Smith - WINNER
New Duo or Group of the Year
- Neon Union
- Restless Road
- Tigirlily Gold - WINNER
Album of the Year
- Gettin’ Old, Luke Combs
- Higher, Chris Stapleton - WINNER
- Leather, Cody Johnson
- One Thing At A Time, Morgan Wallen
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good), Kelsea Ballerini
Single of the Year
- "Burn It Down," Parker Mccollum
- "Fast Car," Luke Combs - WINNER
- "Last Night," Morgan Wallen
- "Need A Favor," Jelly Roll
- "Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis
Song of the Year
- "Fast Car," Luke Combs
- "Heart Like A Truck," Lainey Wilson
- "Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis - WINNER
- "The Painter," Cody Johnson
- "Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney
Music Event of the Year
- "Can’t Break Up Now," Old Dominion, Megan Moroney
- "Different ‘round Here," Riley Green (Ft. Luke Combs)
- "I Remember Everything," Zach Bryan (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)
- "Man Made A Bar," Morgan Wallen (Feat. Eric Church)
- "Save Me," Jelly Roll (With Lainey Wilson) - WINNER
Visual Media of the Year
- "Burn it Down," Parker McCollum
- "Human," Cody Johnson
- "In Your Love," Tyler Childers
- "Next Thing You Know," Jordan Davis
- "Tennessee Orange," Megan Moroney
Songwriter of the Year
- Jessie Jo DIllon - WINNER
- Ashley Gorley
- Hillary Lindsey
- Chase McGill
- Josh Thompson
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
- Zach Bryan
- ERNEST
- HARDY
- Chris Stapleton - WINNER
- Morgan Wallen