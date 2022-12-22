Cowboys pass rusher Sam Williams taken to the hospital after car accident in Plano

article

Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams was taken to the hospital after a car crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon.

Plano police say Williams was traveling south on Preston Road in a Corvette when he crashed into a black Infiniti attempting to turn left onto Towne Square Drive.

No major injuries were reported to Williams or the other driver, but both drivers were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Plano police are investigating the accident.

No charges have been filed and there is no indication alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.

Williams, a second round draft pick in this year's draft, has three sacks on the year for the Cowboys.

Dallas takes on the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday afternoon.