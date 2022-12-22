1 killed, 2 hospitalized in I-30 crash, eastbound lanes closed at I-45

One person is dead, and two others are hospitalized after a serious crash on I-30 this morning.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene around 7 a.m. to find an accident involving a truck tractor pulling a flatbed trailer carrying concrete materials and two other vehicles.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed in the crash, and two others were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

They did not specify which vehicle the fatality came from.

I-30 eastbound is closed and traffic has been detoured to the I-45 exit due to debris scattered all over the roadway.

Clean up is underway, but the highway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

Backups in the area are building.

See more on potential traffic issues here.