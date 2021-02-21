COVID-19 vaccination hubs across North Texas starting to reopen after closing due to winter weather

North Texas vaccine hubs are now working to get back up to speed after the winter storms shut them down for several days.

On Sunday, the Dallas County COVID-19 vaccination site at Fair Park opened its doors again, with only second vaccination doses being administered.

More than 4,000 shots were given out at the site Sunday.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said the storm delayed their operations by about 20,000 people still having to wait.

The great weather Sunday made the operation run smoothly.

While getting operations back up and running is good, there is some bad news.

Because Tarrant and Dallas counties will start their FEMA assisted hubs this week, the state cut the dosage in half.

The doses from the government are only to assist the most vulnerable communities.

A move by the state that has Jenkins upset.

"Those tents that aren't being used, is where they will be giving the Pfizer vaccine to the 17 zip codes that are most underserved, but we need to governor to reverse his decision and send Dallas and Tarrant county back the vaccine that he took from us," he said.

That aside, many getting the vaccine said they are happy to get fully vaccinated.

"Second shot, I feel fine, beautiful day," Roger Stephens said. "The system seems to be working pretty well, did not have any problems whatsoever."

Jenkins said the military will join this operation on Wednesday.

Depending on when the shipment comes Monday, they may or may not open the Fair Park site.

If they do, it will once again be for second dose, and by appointment only.

Vaccinations will resume at Plano's John Clark Stadium on Monday.

The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is set to reopen Tuesday for vaccinations.

Denton County Public Health’s drive-thru vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway will reopen on Wednesday.

Tarrant County Public Health reopened two of their sites Friday, and had all three, the resource center on Circle Drive, the Hurst Convention Center, and Bob Bolen, open Saturday.