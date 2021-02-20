North Texas COVID-19 vaccination sites reopening this weekend and next week

article

North Texas COVID-19 vaccination sites are reopening this weekend and early next week after being closed for several days due to winter weather.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the site at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is set to reopen Tuesday.

Johnson added that "we have to keep pushing to return to normalcy."

In Dallas County, vaccinations at the Fair Park site will resume Sunday.

Second doses for last names A through M will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m., and last names N through Z will be between 3:30 and 6 p.m.

On Monday, Fair Park will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for second doses as well.

Denton County Public Health’s drive-thru vaccination site at Texas Motor Speedway will reopen on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

It will be prioritizing appointments for those set to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

Tarrant County Public Health reopened two of their sites Friday, and had all three, the resource center on Circle Drive, the Hurst Convention Center, and Bob Bolen, open Saturday.