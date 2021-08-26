COVID-19 outbreaks force more North Texas schools to close

Many schools hope things would get back to normal this year but it’s not working out as planned. Some are closing for a COVID-19 time out.

Trivium Academy, a charter school in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton, is the latest of several closing because of an outbreak in cases.

The school pulls students from nine districts in North Texas and serves kindergarten through 11th graders.

Administrators said the number of absences began rising last week. More than 100 of the school’s 500 students were absent this week and about 12% of the school’s teachers were out Wednesday.

They decided a closure was the safest route.

The campus will shut down on Friday and reopen the Tuesday after Labor Day.

Boyd ISD, northwest of Fort Worth, is also closing its elementary school for the rest of the week because of COVID-19.

The district said with an increase in cases, attendance is too low to effectively teach.

The school will be deep cleaned before students return on Monday.

And all of Kemp ISD in Kaufman County is closed this week because of a spike in cases there as well. Classes at the schools there resume on Monday.

All of the schools that have closed do not have mask mandates.