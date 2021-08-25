Boyd ISD elementary school temporarily closes due to increase in COVID-19 cases
BOYD, Texas - Another North Texas school is closing its doors temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Boyd ISD in Wise County announced on Wednesday that it will close its elementary school for the rest of the week due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
"At this point, Boyd Elementary School staffing and attendance do not support the ratios we need to run a safe and supported instructional program," the district said in a statement.
MORE: Coronavirus coverage
Staff will do a deep clean of the campus in hopes of mitigating the spread.
The district plans to reopen the school on Monday.
Kemp ISD in Kaufman County made a similar move after an outbreak there across all campuses. They also plan to reopen Monday as well.
MORE: Kemp ISD temporarily closes schools due to COVID-19 outbreak
Advertisement