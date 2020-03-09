Coronavirus prevention steps taken at Toyota Stadium ahead of women's international soccer games

Officials at Toyota Stadium in Frisco say preventative health measures are being taken ahead of a Wednesday doubleheader of international soccer matches happening as concerns over the coronavirus grow.

The stadium will host the final leg of the SheBelieves Cup, featuring games between England and Spain and the United States and Japan.

“Increased hand sanitizer all throughout Toyota Stadium as well as increased housekeeping staff to make sure all of the high traffic touch points like countertops, handles, door knobs, those were all repeatedly cleaned all through the game,” said Gina Miller, Vice President of Media Communications for FC Dallas, of how the team handled Saturday's home match.

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

The bathrooms at the stadium have signs about washing hands properly and not touching your face.

"We know it’s going to be a packed building so we are increasing the sanitizer the wipes that you see throughout Toyota Stadium. Countertops where concession are being sold, door handles at the bathrooms as well,” said Miller.

U.S. Soccer officials told FOX4 their Chief Medical Officer has been monitoring the situation with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Advertisement

“The SheBelieves Cup games are going on as scheduled, and there are no immediate plans to cancel or postpone games or have them held in empty stadiums,” U.S. Soccer said.

Soccer officials for each of the teams playing in Frisco have doctors monitoring players and staff for cold and flu like symptoms.