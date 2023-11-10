Corinth middle school students charged with assaulting teacher

Two teenagers are facing charges for assaulting a teacher during a fight at their Corinth middle school.

Police say that a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old got into a fight during a passing period at Myers Middle School on Wednesday.

A 45-year-old female teacher tried to break up the students and was subsequently assaulted by both students.

Police say that the teacher received "moderate" injuries.

Both teens are now charged with assault on a public servant.

"We work closely with our partners at Denton ISD to keep our schools safe," said Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner in a statement. "We will not tolerate students attacking teachers."

The school district says it cannot share any details or information about the people involved in the fight due to disciplinary actions and student confidentiality.