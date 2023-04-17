Mesquite substitute teacher charged after allegedly encouraging student fights during class

A Mesquite substitute teacher seen on camera encouraging middle school students to fight is now facing criminal charges.

24-year-old teacher Natally Garcia of Dallas turned herself in to police on Monday and now faces four counts of Endangering a Child.

Mesquite ISD says the fights happened last Wednesday at Kimbrough Middle School. MISD says Garcia urged students to fight during class, outlined rules for students to follow and told a student to watch the classroom door while the fights happened.

Video from the classroom shows the teacher telling students she will take their phones if she sees anyone recording. She then stands in the room while two students fight. After the two students hit each other multiple times she asks the classroom, "who is next?"

There were no major injuries reported with the 12 and 13-year-old students involved.

Mesquite Police reviewed the video and say Garcia engaged in conduct that placed four students in danger of bodily injury.

Garcia had been working as a substitute teacher for Mesquite ISD since March 6. She was fired on Thursday following an investigation by the school district.

"Her actions are appalling and intolerable," said MISD in a statement. "We share the disgust that the families of students in this class must feel."

Parents of the students in the classroom were contacted by school administrators on Thursday.