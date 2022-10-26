Construction begins on apartments in Arlington’s entertainment district

Arlington’s growing entertainment district will take a new step forward Wednesday with the ceremonial groundbreaking of One Rangers Way.

The new residential development will give people a place to live just steps away from Rangers and Cowboys games, as well as concerts and live entertainment.

The 300-unit upscale apartment complex will be in the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district. It will be positioned near Globe Life Field, Choctaw Stadium, and AT&T Stadium.

But it will also have proximity to nearly $1 billion of new development under construction like the Loews Arlington Hotel & Convention Center, National Medal of Honor Museum, and Spark Coworking.

Of course, rapid development hasn’t come without criticism. Arlington's residents have complained about the crowds brought in by events held in the area and the short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO.

Texas Rangers executives and Arlington city leaders are expected to give brief remarks in support of the development during Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony.